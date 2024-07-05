ADVERTISEMENT

Housing projects of NSS exemplary, says Balagopal   

Published - July 05, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that the work of the National Service Scheme (NSS), which has built 315 houses across the State, is exemplary and laudable.

He was inaugurating the key handover ceremony of the Sneha Bhavanam project at Government Higher Secondary School, Koyikkal, recently. “When children take initiative in such activities, they will become more interested in serving the public. Their efforts are creating a change in society ,” said Mr. Balagopal.

M. Naushad, MLA, presided over the function. The Minister handed over the key of the house built by the NSS. TKM Trust chairperson T.K. Shahal Hassan Musaliar was honoured at the event. School Principal C. V. Pradeep, higher secondary joint director (academic) R. Suresh Kumar, National Service Scheme State nodal officer R. N. Ansar, State coordinator Jacob John, district convener S. S. Abhilash, teachers, students and NSS volunteers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US