Housing projects of NSS exemplary, says Balagopal   

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that the work of the National Service Scheme (NSS), which has built 315 houses across the State, is exemplary and laudable.

He was inaugurating the key handover ceremony of the Sneha Bhavanam project at Government Higher Secondary School, Koyikkal, recently. “When children take initiative in such activities, they will become more interested in serving the public. Their efforts are creating a change in society ,” said Mr. Balagopal.

M. Naushad, MLA, presided over the function. The Minister handed over the key of the house built by the NSS. TKM Trust chairperson T.K. Shahal Hassan Musaliar was honoured at the event. School Principal C. V. Pradeep, higher secondary joint director (academic) R. Suresh Kumar, National Service Scheme State nodal officer R. N. Ansar, State coordinator Jacob John, district convener S. S. Abhilash, teachers, students and NSS volunteers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.