Housing projects of NSS exemplary, says Balagopal   

Published - July 05, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that the work of the National Service Scheme (NSS), which has built 315 houses across the State, is exemplary and laudable.

He was inaugurating the key handover ceremony of the Sneha Bhavanam project at Government Higher Secondary School, Koyikkal, recently. “When children take initiative in such activities, they will become more interested in serving the public. Their efforts are creating a change in society ,” said Mr. Balagopal.

M. Naushad, MLA, presided over the function. The Minister handed over the key of the house built by the NSS. TKM Trust chairperson T.K. Shahal Hassan Musaliar was honoured at the event. School Principal C. V. Pradeep, higher secondary joint director (academic) R. Suresh Kumar, National Service Scheme State nodal officer R. N. Ansar, State coordinator Jacob John, district convener S. S. Abhilash, teachers, students and NSS volunteers were present.


