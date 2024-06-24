ADVERTISEMENT

Housing Board to implement Sayanthanam scheme for the elderly: Rajan

Published - June 24, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Housing Board will implement the Sayanthanam scheme for building housing complexes across the State for elderly people who live alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first projects will come up on Housing Board land at Gandhi Nagar in Kottayam and Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Monday.

The Minister’s announcement comes at a time when the plight of a large number of elderly people, forced to lead lonely lives as their children are working in faraway places, has become a topic of discussion in Kerala. Mr. Rajan said the old-age apartment complexes, planned in all districts, would have facilities for the mental well-being of the beneficiaries.

In his reply to the discussion on demands for grants in the Budget, Mr. Rajan said the government was also planning to implement the ‘MN Suvarna Bhavanam’ scheme for converting ‘twin’ houses constructed under the MN Laksham Veedu Scheme into single houses. The government had earmarked ₹7 crore in the Budget for the scheme. The cost would be shared among the State government, local bodies and a sponsor, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US