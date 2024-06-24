Housing Board to implement Sayanthanam scheme for the elderly: Rajan

The Kerala State Housing Board will implement the Sayanthanam scheme for building housing complexes across the State for elderly people who live alone.

The first projects will come up on Housing Board land at Gandhi Nagar in Kottayam and Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Monday.

The Minister’s announcement comes at a time when the plight of a large number of elderly people, forced to lead lonely lives as their children are working in faraway places, has become a topic of discussion in Kerala. Mr. Rajan said the old-age apartment complexes, planned in all districts, would have facilities for the mental well-being of the beneficiaries.

In his reply to the discussion on demands for grants in the Budget, Mr. Rajan said the government was also planning to implement the ‘MN Suvarna Bhavanam’ scheme for converting ‘twin’ houses constructed under the MN Laksham Veedu Scheme into single houses. The government had earmarked ₹7 crore in the Budget for the scheme. The cost would be shared among the State government, local bodies and a sponsor, he said.