GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Housing Board to implement Sayanthanam scheme for the elderly: Rajan

Published - June 24, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Housing Board will implement the Sayanthanam scheme for building housing complexes across the State for elderly people who live alone.

The first projects will come up on Housing Board land at Gandhi Nagar in Kottayam and Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Monday.

The Minister’s announcement comes at a time when the plight of a large number of elderly people, forced to lead lonely lives as their children are working in faraway places, has become a topic of discussion in Kerala. Mr. Rajan said the old-age apartment complexes, planned in all districts, would have facilities for the mental well-being of the beneficiaries.

In his reply to the discussion on demands for grants in the Budget, Mr. Rajan said the government was also planning to implement the ‘MN Suvarna Bhavanam’ scheme for converting ‘twin’ houses constructed under the MN Laksham Veedu Scheme into single houses. The government had earmarked ₹7 crore in the Budget for the scheme. The cost would be shared among the State government, local bodies and a sponsor, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.