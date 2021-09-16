Kerala

Houses to be handed over today

The handing over of houses completed as part of the Punargeham project will be held at five constituencies of the district on Thursday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani will inaugurate the district-level programme at Chavara.

Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, will preside over the function while N.K. Premachandran, MP, will be the chief guest.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, Matsyafed Chairman T. Manoharan, and Neendakara grama panchayat president P.R. Rajith will be present.


