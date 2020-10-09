Houses inundated in flash floods in Thrissur

Heavy rain in the night takes people by surprise

Heavy rain that lashed the district on Thursday night wreaked havoc in the outskirts of Thrissur. Many houses were inundated at Mattathur, Vellikulangara, Kodassery and Kodaly.

People panicked as the sudden rain in the night flooded irrigation canals, which were dry the previous day. The Mattathur irrigation canal overflowed at many places inundating around 150 houses at Mattathur and Vellikkulangara villages. Several acres of paddy fields with saplings were submerged.

Local people said water came through the canal like a flash flood. The service station road near Poovalithode, near Kodaly, went under water, flooding around 75 houses.

Electronic equipment and furniture in many houses were damaged in the unexpected flooding and kitchen utensils were washed away. Houses were submerged in Korachal Colony, Moonnumuri, Chettichal, and Chembuchira too.

According to the Mattathur panchayat president and village officers, water from the Kodassery hills reached Chelakkottu Canal, flooding Matthathur and Kodassery villages. However, the situation was under control now and there was no need to rehabilitate people, they said.

As it was cultivation time, the shutters of the canal were closed, which aggravated the situation, local people said. The water level dipped after the shutters were opened.

Around 20 acres of paddy ready for harvesting was destroyed in the Kodaly fields. Standing crops were damaged in Alukka Padam and Chembuchira too.

The Kappathode overflowed at Pariyaram, near Chalakudy, inundating standing crops such as tapioca, plantain, and vegetables. Encroachments on paddy fields and canals made the situation worse, said the farmers.

Meanwhile, a few families were shifted from Mechira and Mettippadam after mud and rock got washed into their houses in the flash floods. Around five houses were damaged at West Koratty and Mangalssery.

A huge tree got uprooted on the Wadakkanchery-Kunnamkulam road on Thursday night near the Good Shepherd ITI Institute disrupting traffic and power supply. The Fire and Rescue Services removed the tree and restored traffic.

Trees were uprooted at Chovvannur, Kanippayyur, and Kakkad areas too. Power supply was disrupted in many areas.