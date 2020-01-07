Houses in Koodali panchayat to get piped natural gas soon

Households in Koodali grama panchayat here will soon get piped natural gas (PNG).

In the first phase of the project, houses located on the stretch from Koodali to Kannur would be given PNG, said a senior official of the Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGL).

In addition to the licence for Kannur, the IOAGL has been granted permission to implement the project in Palakkad, Thrissur, Kasargod, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Mahe, he said. The survey for the first phase had begun and PNG would be supplied to Koodali panchayat and surrounding areas as soon as the Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline project was commissioned. The panchayat would have a GAIL station from where gas would be supplied to the houses through the pipeline, he said.

A preliminary survey for laying the pipeline in Kannur city had been completed. Gas would be transported from the main station to various parts of the city by means of an eight-inch diameter steel pipe laid parallel to the road, he said.

From the main pipe, a polyethylene pipe would carry the cooking gas to houses.

Fixed rate

The officials said house owners would be charged at a fixed rate for the gas similar to the system adopted for drinking water connections.

Gas would be available at any time and unlike now, the customer need not wait for any gas cylinder to be delivered home. Natural gas being supplied through pipes was safe because it was lighter than LPG. Unlike LPG which sank to the bottom when it leaked from a cylinder, LNG would rise quickly in the air and dissipate as it was lighter than air, he said.

The official said that gas would be delivered to homes in the Kanhangad municipality of Kasaragod district in the first phase. In addition to cooking gas, IOAGL would also supply CNG (compressed natural gas) for use in automobiles through select petrol pumps.

The supply of PNG and CNG had already begun in Ernakulam, he said.