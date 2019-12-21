Houses handed over to flood victims

Fourteen houses constructed by Sri Sathya Sai Trust Kerala and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation (SSSSO) Kerala for the victims of 2018 deluge were handed over to beneficiaries at a function at Amayida near Ambalappuzha.
The houses were constructed with the support of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and TATA Trust.
Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust trustee R.J. Ratnakar and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, India president Nimish Pandya, handed over the keys. All houses were constructed on pillars to prevent it from flooding.
Each house was constructed at a cost of ₹8.5 lakh.
65 houses
Dwaram Swamy, State media coordinator, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Andhra Pradesh said 65 houses would be constructed for flood victims in the district.
Ramani, vice president, SSSSO India, Satheesh Nair, convenor, SSS Trust Kerala, E. Mukundan and Prabhakaran Nair of SSSSO Kerala were present.
