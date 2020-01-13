Houses for all Life Mission beneficiaries in 3 months, says Minister

E.P. Jayarajan, Minister for Industry and Commerce, said here on Sunday that all eligible persons under the Life Mission Housing Scheme would get their own houses within the next three months.

After inaugurating the family meet and adalat of Irikkur block panchayat Life Mission beneficiaries, he said the government was aiming at a homeless-free Kerala. When this government came to power, nearly five lakh households did not own a house, he said.

Two lakh families would be given house keys by the end of January. The second phase of housing would be completed by February. By March 31, all the beneficiaries would own a home, he said. Steps were being taken to make houses available to those who lost their homes during the floods.

Payam grama panchayat has started building 11 houses for the homeless. It was also planning to build 15 houses in Padiyur panchayat. Construction of two flats for fishermen had been completed, he said.

The Irikkur block panchayat had completed 609 houses under the scheme. Houses for beneficiaries in Payyaoor, Irikkur, Kuttiyattoor, Eruvessi and Malappattam panchayats had been completed. Work in Padiyur, Ulikkal and Mayyil panchayats was nearing completion, he said.