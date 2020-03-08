Houses for all in State soon: CM

The State is inching closer to realising housing for all, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was laying the foundation stone for an apartment complex as part of the third phase of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission at Paravoor here on Sunday.

Mr. Vijayan said that the State government would create one more beneficiary list to include deserving people who had been left out of the initial phases of the LIFE Mission. “There are people yet to find a place in the beneficiary list. We are planning to prepare another beneficiary list after finding deserving families across the State,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the LIFE Mission had created a positive impact on the people. “For several families owning a house was a mere dream. The government has fulfilled their dream by building two lakh houses through LIFE Mission. Their happiness is the government's happiness too,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He said that apart from Paravoor, housing complexes will be constructed at Thazhakara, Pallipad and Mannancherry in the district. The housing complex at Paravoor will be constructed on 2.15 acres of land for 156 families. The land has been provided by the Alappuzha municipality. The complex with two seven-storey blocks will be constructed at a cost of around ₹35 crore. The 500-sq.ft. units will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, hall, among other facilities. Besides, a hi-tech anganwadi, drinking water facility, waste treatment system and park will be set up.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran presided.