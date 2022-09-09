Houses damaged, trees uprooted as whirlwind lashes Thrissur 

When uprooted trees snapped power lines in a whirlwind at Nandipulam in Thrissur on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Whirlwind lashed many areas in Thrissur on Friday. The district has been witnessing the phenomenon that lasts only a few minutes many times in the past few months.

On Friday, whirlwind was experienced at Varantharappilly, Nandipulam, Manjoor, Kallur and Attappilly areas. Electric posts were damaged when uprooted trees fell over them near the Muplium bridge at Nandipualm.

The roof of a house at Manjoor was blown away. Around 15 trees got uprooted at Kallur village in Mukundapuram taluk. A house was partially damaged at Kottayi. Traffic and power supply were disrupted in many areas.