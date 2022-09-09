Kerala

Houses damaged, trees uprooted as whirlwind lashes Thrissur 

Whirlwind lashed many areas in Thrissur on Friday. The district has been witnessing the phenomenon that lasts only a few minutes many times in the past few months.

On Friday, whirlwind was experienced at Varantharappilly, Nandipulam, Manjoor, Kallur and Attappilly areas. Electric posts were damaged when uprooted trees fell over them near the Muplium bridge at Nandipualm.

The roof of a house at Manjoor was blown away. Around 15 trees got uprooted at Kallur village in Mukundapuram taluk. A house was partially damaged at Kottayi. Traffic and power supply were disrupted in many areas.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 6:30:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/houses-damaged-trees-uprooted-as-whirlwind-lashes-thrissur/article65870675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY