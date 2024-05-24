ADVERTISEMENT

Houses damaged in heavy rain in Alappuzha

Published - May 24, 2024 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

One relief camp opened at Thathampally, 12 people shifted

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rains have inundated low-lying areas in Alappuzha. A view of birds foraging in a waterlogged paddy field in Kuttanad. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Intermittent heavy showers and rough sea continued to batter Alappuzha on Friday. Officials said that five houses, three in Ambalappuzha taluk and one each in Mavelikara and Kuttanad, were damaged in downpour on the day. Waterlogging has been reported from several low-lying areas in the district. People living along the coastline are on the edge after being hit by high tidal waves.

As of Friday evening, the district administration opened one relief camp at Lower Primary School, Thathampally in Ambalappuzha taluk. Twelve people belonging to three families from Alappuzha municipality were shifted to the camp.

Yellow alert for two days

Officials said that they were keeping close tabs on the situation. The administration has already identified buildings to open camps if the situation arises, said an official. The weather agency has declared a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall in Alappuzha on Saturday and Sunday.

