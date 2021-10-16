Houses damaged as rain lashes Kollam

KOLLAM

16 October 2021 15:44 IST

A total of four houses were partially damaged in the rains causing a loss of ₹80,000

Around 30 houses were damaged in Kollam due to heavy rains and strong winds that lashed across the district during the last 24 hours. Though relief camps have been arranged in all taluks and opened in some, at present there are no inmates. In Kollam taluk, Munroe Thuruth is the only village that reported heavy water logging. A total of four houses were partially damaged in the rains causing a loss of ₹80,000. The officials have arranged nine relief camps to shelter persons residing in valuable zones. In Karungapplly taluk Pavumba and Churuli villages were flooded in the rains and at present 55 camps have been readied in 17 villages. While one house was fully destroyed in the rains, five others were partially damaged. The taluk incurred a loss of ₹4 lakh in the last 24 hours.

Five houses and a cattle shed were partially damaged Aithottuva in Kunnathur and the taluk has arranged 22 camps. Alimukku in Piravanthur village witnessed heavy water logging and the traffic too was hit in the area when a tree fell on the road. The officials have readied 29 camps and opened one in the taluk. While three and ten houses were partially damaged in Punalur and Kottarakara respectively, a total of 48 relief camps have been arranged in the two taluks.

District Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert as the three shutters of Thenmala dam have been raised by 80 cm. The shutters will be raised further if the water level keeps going up. All the panchayats on the banks of Kallada river have been instructed by the authorities to stay cautious.

