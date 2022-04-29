Housekeeping division inaugurated

The Housekeeping Division of the Health department has started functioning at all health facilities in Pathanapuram constituency in Kollam to ensure a hygienic and sterile environment. K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MLA, inaugurated the division, while District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. Bindu Mohan presided over the function. As part of the project, the housekeeping division committee will conduct inspections at all facilities and submit reports to the DMO.