Housekeeping division in all medical college hospitals soon in Kerala

February 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A separate housekeeping division will be opened in all government medical college hospitals (MCH) as part of a scheme for sustainable quality improvement in all MCHs, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George here on Wednesday said.

The ambience in hospitals, cleanliness of rooms and hospital premises, infection control activities and regular maintenance and upkeep of infrastructure and equipment should be entrusted with the housekeeping division, all MCH authorities have been directed.

The directive was given by Ms. George at a meeting of the principals, superintendents and nodal officers of MCHs here on Wednesday.

MCH authorities have been asked to complete the quality improvement initiative in a time-bound manner. The initiative, first implemented in the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, is now being extended to other MCHs. The initiative aims at creating a patient-friendly environment in hospitals and improving the quality of care and service delivery.

MCH authorities have been asked to do a gap analysis of care and service delivery aspects right from the casualty wing and to evolve solutions for the same.

Better triaging services in the emergency wing, ensuring patient safety, patient-friendly environment, improved human resources, better and efficient laboratory services and timely maintenance of equipment and furniture, ensuring that scanning and other services of the radiology division are efficient and timely resolution of complaints raised by patients are some of the directives given to MCH authorities as part of the quality improvement initiative

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), the Director of Medical Education and MCH functionaries were part of the meeting.