Housekeeping agencies cash in on disinfection services

Housekeeping and cleaning agencies which have been going through a tough time since the outbreak of COVID-19, are bouncing back into their business by exploring the increasing opportunities in disinfecting services.

In Kozhikode district, many small scale units in the private sector are cashing in on the new opening with their specially trained workforce, newly purchased equipment and customised service.

The new entrepreneurs make their entry into an area which has been mostly attended to by the Fire and Rescue Service due to safety concerns. With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and the increased demand for disinfection service, the Fire and Rescue Service too has been unbale to attend to all such requests.

The main challenge for many to flourish in the new opening is the continuing reluctance by most of the casual labourers to do the risky job even after being offered high remuneration.

“We took it up after several days of planning, studies and consultations with the experts in the field. There are different types of disinfecting materials in the open market, but the selection of the right product with the right equipment is really a responsible job,” says K.K. Danish, an engineering graduate and one of the new entrants into the field. He says that the training of the workforce too is crucial in carrying out the job in a professional way and maintain safety parameters.

So far, about 50 buildings, including houses, offices and other such facilities have been attended to by his team. Most of the agencies in the sector charge ₹2 per sqft to offer the service which may often vary based on the risk involved. Some of the agencies have also come up with competitive pricing to improve their business. There are also Gulf-returnees who operate the service now as a profession for survival.