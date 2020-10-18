Houseboats resume service in Alappuzha

25 houseboats operated from Punnamada Finishing Point and Pallathuruthy

Houseboats officially resumed services in the district on Sunday.

According to M. Malin, secretary, District Tourism Promotion Council, a total of 25 boats were operated from two houseboat terminals at Punnamada Finishing Point and Pallathuruthy.

“More than 100 tourists turned up for cruising in houseboats. It is a positive sign. We are expecting more visitors in the coming days,” he said.

Mr. Malin said that houseboat operations were conducted following COVID-19 protocols and guidelines issued.

Although houseboats officially only set sail on Sunday, a few vessels have been operating since October 12 when the government opened the tourism sector in the State.

Owners of the licensed houseboats have urged authorities to initiate stringent action against illegal boats and those operating flouting the COVID-19 protocols.

Officials said that a squad was formed to check COVID-19 protocol violations in the sector.

As part of the restrictions in place, check-ins and check-outs are allowed only at Finishing Point and Pallathuruthy houseboat terminals.

Tourists should register on COVID-19 Jagratha portal before checking into the houseboat.

A maximum of 10 passengers are permitted in a boat, while only two persons are allowed in a room.

Village walks will not be allowed. Houseboat owners have been directed to disinfect the vessels after each trip.