Houseboat operators demand reopening of waste treatment plant

The plant had taken a hit during the 2018 floods and subsequently the PCB had not renewed its licence

Houseboat operators in Alappuzha have found themselves in a fix over the delay in reopening the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at H- Block (Kunnumma).

It is mandatory for all houseboats to empty septage at an STP every three months in order to renew the annual license for operation.

The waste treatment plant, operated by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), had taken a hit from floods and subsequently shut down after the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) found flaws in its functioning and rejected an application submitted by the DTPC for renewing its licence in 2019.

Though the DTPC launched work to upgrade the plant several months ago, it is yet to be made operational.

In the absence of a functional STP, several boats discharge wastewater directly into Vembanad Lake and rivers.

With houseboat operations back to normal after the long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, boat operators have urged authorities to make the waste treatment plant operational at the earliest.

"The DTPC is responsible for the delay in opening the STP. Last month it informed a court that the plant would be made operational by April 10 after completing the renovation work. But nothing has happened so far," said Vinod V., president, All Kerala Houseboat Owners Association. Kevin Rozario, general secretary, All Kerala Houseboat Owners and Operators Samiti said that they would launch a protest if there was any further delay in opening the STP.

Meanwhile, Lijo Abraham, secretary, DTPC said the upgradation of the waste treatment plant at H-Block was nearing completion and they hoped to reopen the plant soon.

"The work has reached the final stages. We plan to open the plant in a month after getting final approval from the PCB. The plant is situated in a remote place. Transporting workers and equipment there is time-consuming. It has resulted in a slight delay," Mr. Abraham said.

Earlier this year, the DTPC deployed a specialised boat (sewage barge) for collecting septage from houseboats in Alappuzha.

The barge, which belongs to the Tourism Department, is operated by the Kottayam DTPC. It visits the Houseboat terminal at Punnamada Finishing Point and collects waste from vessels. The DTPC charges ₹2,360 per boat for the process. Though several boat operators are utilising the barge, they said that it was a temporary solution.

"The waste collected from houseboats in Alappuzha is taken to a plant in Kottayam. Given the high number of boats in Alappuzha, that plant will soon exceed its capacity. The permanent solution to the problem is to open the STP at H- Block," said Mr. Vinod. .