Houseboat employees demand pay hike, KHRWU calls for strike on Feb.11

January 29, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Houseboat employees in Alappuzha are on a warpath demanding a wage hike.

The Kerala Houseboat and Resort Workers Union (KHRWU) affiliated with CITU has called for a token strike on February 11.

It demanded an increase in the minimum wage to ₹18,000 from the present ₹12,000 and daily allowance to ₹500 from the current ₹290.

The unions representing the houseboat employees and owners are at loggerheads for some time now over revising the pay structure. The KHRWU has threatened to launch an indefinite strike 15 days from the token protest if their demands are not met.

P.K. Sajeev Kumar, general secretary, Kerala Houseboat and Resort Workers Union (affiliated to CITU), said almost five years had passed since the last pay rise in the sector. “Unlike in other sectors, employees in the houseboat industry are working continuously for 24 hours. However, workers are receiving meagre salaries. Our demand for revising the pay structure is reasonable given the last hike in the sector happened in May 2018. We did not demand a wage hike in recent years, as the sector was hit hard by the pandemic. Employees did not want to put an extra burden on the owners. But things have started to return to normal and employees should be given their due,” Mr. Kumar said.

The KHRWU, however, said they were ready to relent on their demands. “Though we have demanded a minimum wage of ₹18,000, we are ready for a compromise. We will withdraw the strike if the minimum wage is increased to ₹15,000 and daily allowance to ₹400. Several rounds of talks have taken place with representatives of houseboat owners but with no avail,” Mr. Kumar added.

Any strike by the employees has the potential to push the sector, which has not yet fully recovered from the COVID-19-induced crisis, into further disarray.

“It is not the right time to demand a pay hike. The houseboat sector is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. Our business has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. With few foreign arrivals, the business largely depends on domestic tourists. Though we are not in a situation to increase wages, we have informed the employees of our willingness to give a 10% (₹1,200) hike. But they are not ready to accept it,” said Vinod V., president, All Kerala Houseboat Owners Association, while urging the government to intervene to avoid the strike.