ADVERTISEMENT

House will be built for Binoy’s family: Suresh Gopi 

Published - June 14, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Jinitha, wife of Binoy Thomas, weeping when his body was brought to their house at Palayur on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

A house will be built for the family of Binoy Thomas of Palayur, who was killed in the fire accident in Kuwait, according to Suresh Gopi, Union Minister for State Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Binoy, who was working in a footwear shop in Pavaratty, went to Kuwait a few days ago, with a dream of completing the construction of his small house. The work on his house started under the PMAY project was stalled due to financial constraints.

N.K. Akbar, MLA, said that steps will be taken to make sure the family gets the financial assistance declared by the government without any delay.

Binoy is survived by his wife Jinitha and two sons. He had gone to Kuwait as a salesman a few days ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US