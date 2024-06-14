House will be built for Binoy’s family: Suresh Gopi 

A house will be built for the family of Binoy Thomas of Palayur, who was killed in the fire accident in Kuwait, according to Suresh Gopi, Union Minister for State Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism.

Binoy, who was working in a footwear shop in Pavaratty, went to Kuwait a few days ago, with a dream of completing the construction of his small house. The work on his house started under the PMAY project was stalled due to financial constraints.

N.K. Akbar, MLA, said that steps will be taken to make sure the family gets the financial assistance declared by the government without any delay.

Binoy is survived by his wife Jinitha and two sons. He had gone to Kuwait as a salesman a few days ago.

