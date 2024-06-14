GIFT a SubscriptionGift
House will be built for Binoy’s family: Suresh Gopi 

Published - June 14, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Jinitha, wife of Binoy Thomas, weeping when his body was brought to their house at Palayur on Friday.

Jinitha, wife of Binoy Thomas, weeping when his body was brought to their house at Palayur on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

A house will be built for the family of Binoy Thomas of Palayur, who was killed in the fire accident in Kuwait, according to Suresh Gopi, Union Minister for State Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism.

Binoy, who was working in a footwear shop in Pavaratty, went to Kuwait a few days ago, with a dream of completing the construction of his small house. The work on his house started under the PMAY project was stalled due to financial constraints.

N.K. Akbar, MLA, said that steps will be taken to make sure the family gets the financial assistance declared by the government without any delay.

Binoy is survived by his wife Jinitha and two sons. He had gone to Kuwait as a salesman a few days ago.

