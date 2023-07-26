ADVERTISEMENT

House under ‘We Are for Alleppey’ initiative

July 26, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a house under the ‘We Are for Alleppey’ initiative at Cheriyanad at 8 a.m. on Thursday. We are for Alleppey, with the Alappuzha District Collector as patron, plans to construct six houses with the financial support of Manappuram Foundation. Besides Cheriyanad, houses will be constructed at Kanichukulangara, Punnapra, Purakkad, Kumarapuram and Kayamkulam. District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, officials of Manappuram Foundation and others will attend the function. We Are for Alleppey was launched during the tenure of previous District Collector Krishna Teja as a COVID-19 rehabilitation programme.

