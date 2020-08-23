Kerala Assembly to witness no-trust motion after 15 years

Last one was moved by Kodiyeri against Chandy government in 2005

The no-confidence motion coming up in the Assembly on Monday is after a gap of 15 years and the first against the Left Democratic Front headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The notice by Congress leader V.D. Satheesan for leave to make the motion expressing “want of confidence in the Council of Ministers” headed by Mr. Vijayan is the 16th in the history of the Assembly.

Though it is the 19th notice, it will be the 16th time a no-trust motion is being taken up. Of those discussed, just one was passed. Two notices did not get the Speaker’s approval, as these were not supported by a minimum of 20 legislators.

The last no-trust motion moved in the House was in 2005 in the 11th Assembly by CPI(M)’s Kodiyeri Balakrishnan against the United Democratic Front (UDF) government headed by Oommen Chandy alleging major corruption charges against his Cabinet colleagues.

The motion that got accepted was in September 1964, when PSP’s P.K. Kunju moved a motion against the government headed by Chief Minister R. Shankar. Shankar, who was the head of the Congress Legislature Party, was sworn in as Chief Minister after Pattom Thanu Pillai was appointed as Punjab Governor.

Following the defeat in the floor of the House, the government headed by Shankar resigned. The State came under President’s rule and the Assembly was dissolved by the President.

The discussion on the no-confidence motion on Monday will also be the shortest in the history of Assembly. Usually discussions last two to three days. The longest so far is about 21 hours spread over three days. As the 20th session of the 14th Assembly has been convened only for a day with the main business of Kerala Finance Bill, the discussion on the no-trust motion has been limited to five hours.