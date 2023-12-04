ADVERTISEMENT

House surgeons start indefinite strike at Kannur GMC demanding release of stipends

December 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

House surgeons at the Government Medical College (GMC), Kannur, started an indefinite strike demanding the release of stipends that were withheld for the past four months on Monday.

The issue pertains to the administration’s failure to disburse stipends to 54 house surgeons, despite the allocation of a sum of ₹1.11 crore for the purpose.

Sourabh M. Sudheesh, president of House Surgeons’ Association, said the organisation had organised a token protest earlier and held talks with the principal. However, the discussions were inconclusive, he added.

Dr. Sudheesh said house surgeons endured a 36-hour shift without proper compensation. He also alleged that 2018 batch was denied stipends until permission was obtained from the State government or the Directorate of Medical Education (DMO), while the 2017 batch received stipends.

Dr. Sudheesh said the college required ₹42.12 lakh for paying stipends for three months, while more than double that amount remained untouched in the government’s account.

He pointed out a directive of the Kerala University of Health Sciences asking medical colleges to pay stipends to house surgeons. As the course fee case remains pending in the Supreme Court, the authorities offered no explanation for withholding of stipends.

Indian Medical Association Kannur district member Madhavan, Post Graduate Association president Arun Toniyo, Academy of Medical Science Staff Association president Rameshan, and Senior Resident Association Kannur chapter president Hirash participated in the protest.

CONNECT WITH US