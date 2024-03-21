House sparrow population plunges in Thiruvananthapuram

March 21, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Summer heat and the unavailability of food have led to a considerable decline in house sparrows’ population in Thiruvananthapuram city and its suburbs.

The glum scenario came to the fore during a week-long survey conducted by city-based Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS), a non-governmental organisation involved in nature conservation, in the run-up to World Sparrow Day that was observed on Wednesday.

Teams comprising bird enthusiasts scouted the traditional pockets of the bird in places, including Palayam, Kazhakuttom, Vallakadavu, Beemapally, Vettucaud, Kaniyapuram, Pothencode, Nedumangad, and Vizhinjam.

ADVERTISEMENT

None found

To their dismay, they found no house sparrow in Shangumughom and Vettucaud, which used to be a hotspot of the species, especially near the St. Thomas Community Centre, vicinity of the Madre De Deus church and the commercial areas.

The surveyors were able to spot only 16 birds at Sulaiman Street which also used to be considered a house sparrow pocket in the city. The area had reported the presence of 36 house sparrows last year.

Nonetheless, some of the other coastal areas witnessed healthy populations. As many as 78 birds were spotted at Beemapally. Several nests were also found in crevices of buildings in the area. Despite marking a slight fall compared to last year’s count of 83, the sizeable presence instilled hope of a stable population. A total of 32 birds were also recorded in Poonthura nearby.

The teams also spotted more than 50 pairs and not less than 20 nests in the residential areas and pavements of Vizhinjam township.

Eight birds were observed in the main commercial area of Nedumangad. Another traditional bastion of house sparrows, Connemara market, reported the presence of 33 birds. The birds were spotted in the aisles of Saphalyam complex, precincts of Palayam Juma Masjid and other areas. The market was regarded as the hub of sparrow population in the city with counts as high as 148 in 2012 and 101 in 2013.

Barren picture

As in the previous years, the northern segments of the city, including Kazhakuttom, Kaniyapuram, and Pothencode, presented a barren picture with no sparrows observed. Sreekaryam, Medical College, and Pettah areas too recorded no sparrows.

According to TNHS research associate Kalesh Sadasivan, the primary reason for a fall in bird count in certain pockets is due to the dearth of food materials. Habitat loss is also believed to be another reason. The oppressive heat conditions are presumed to have led to the total withdrawal of the species from traditional pockets including Vettucaud, Attakulangara, and Valiyathura.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.