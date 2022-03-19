House sparrow population on the rise in district

Survey finds upward trend in coastal areas, downward in city

Population of the house sparrow has grown significantly in the State capital and its suburbs, particularly in the coastal belt. A survey undertaken in connection with the World House Sparrow Day that is observed on Sunday, however, reported a declining trend in the heart of the city.

Members of the city-based NGO Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS) scouted the sparrow hotspots during an expedition that stretched from Kazhakuttam in the north and Karamana in the south. A group of volunteers also visited various spots in Nedumangad as part of the annual survey.

As many as 326 sparrows were spotted this year, marking an increase by over a double than the last year’s count (145). The coastal belt accounted for 271 among them. While the bird count showed an upward trend, data showed the increase could be attributed to the high concentration in certain locations in close proximity to the sea shore.

The largest count was recorded at Beempally where 77 birds were found. Vettucaud, an established sparrow pocket, recorded only five birds this year. Ten birds were spotted in the region last year. Vallakadavu and nearby areas accounted for 64 birds. There were 42 birds at Poonthura, while over 50 were spotted at Vizhinjam.

The population of house sparrows remained largely steady at the Connemara market, once a thriving hub for the birds. The area recorded as many as 148 house sparrows in 2012 and 101 the next year. In spite of a considerable slump the following years, the count has been rather consistent in the last few years. Thirty four house sparrows were sighted this time. The birds were found to have abandoned most of the dilapidated bird nests installed at various locations within the market.

While some sparrows were spotted at Saphalyam complex, the precincts of Palayam Juma Masjid and near the Martyrs’ Column, other spots such as Statue, Thampanoor Central bus station and the Central railway station and Overbridge continued to draw a blank. The scenario at Fort and nearby places is no different.

According to TNHS research associate Kalesh Sadasivan, house sparrows have been deserting busy places such as East Nada, West Nada, the Kuthiramalika Palace, Sree Vaikuntam Kalyana Mandapam and Attukal complex due to the scarcity of food.

Market places, including those at Pettah, Peroorkada, Poojappura, Karamana and Edapazhinji that could become ideal pockets for the birds to thrive, also reported no sparrow population. A sole sparrow was sighted at the Manacaud market. Only two birds were spotted at Chala, while eight were seen at the Nedumangad market.