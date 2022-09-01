House repeals move to leave Waqf Board appointments to PSC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assembly unanimously passed a Bill that repeals a law that proposes Waqf Board appointments to the State Public Service Commission (PSC).

A Cabinet meeting had resolved to amend the rules to protect the existing recruitment pattern and employees. It also said the government would introduce a new recruitment policy for the board to protect the interests of all stakeholders.

The IUML had campaigned hard against PSC intervention in Waqf recruitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan subsequently clarified that the government had not initiated the measure. The Kerala State Waqf Board had decided to leave appointments to the PSC. (The Centre’s Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013, governed regional waqf boards.)