GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

House passes resolution against Centre’s ‘trespasses on federalism’

The resolution, which accused the Centre of attempting to strip States of their authority, was passed by voice vote and without a debate with the Opposition boycotting the House proceedings

February 02, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

On Friday, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution criticising the Union government for allegedly trespassing on the fiscal and jurisdictional powers of the State by voice vote and without debate. The Congress-United Democratic Front (UDF) boycott of the day’s business precluded the Opposition from debating the motion.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal tabled the resolution, which accused the Union government of attempting to strip States of their authority. He said the Centre had systematically reduced the States’ share of national revenue. It allegedly ignored that States bore most of the capital expenditure for infrastructure development schemes and underwrote most social welfare programmes. The resolution said the 15th Finance Commission had recalibrated the devolution of taxes to deny provincial governments their legitimate share.

Cut in borrowing limit

It said the Centre hauled down the borrowing limit of States with retrospective effect from the 2020-21 fiscal year, thereby hobbling development and rendering the social security net financially vulnerable. Moreover, it has systematically whittled grants for health, agriculture, rural employment and education sectors.

The motion termed the Centre’s actions detrimental to the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution. Mr Balagopal said the Centre’s actions were tantamount to trespasses on the exclusive jurisdictional power of provincial governments in subjects mentioned on the States’ List.

The resolution demanded that the Centre abandon its stance that States were subaltern entities.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.