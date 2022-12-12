House passes Kerala removal of sand (amendment) bill, raises fine to ₹5 lakh

December 12, 2022 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Assembly on Monday passed a law amendment which raises the fine for flouting the Kerala Protection of River Banks and Regulation of Removal of Sand Act, 2001, to ₹5 lakh.

Through the Kerala Protection of River Banks and Regulation of Removal of Sand (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Section 20 of the Act has been revised to raise the fine from ₹25,000 to ₹5 lakh. In case the violation is continued, the additional fine will now be ₹50,000 for every day of the violation instead of ₹1,000.

Section 23 (A) of the Act which says confiscated sand should be sold to Nirmithi Kendra or ‘Kalavara’ also stands amended. District collectors should assess the value of the sand and auction it off to individuals and institutions.

Under the 2001 Act, violation of its provisions was punishable with imprisonment up to two years or fine or ₹25,000, or both. It also provided for an additional fine of ₹1,000 for every day the violation is continued. The conditions related to the maximum period of imprisonment remain unchanged.

Where the penalties are concerned, the amendment brings the 2001 Act at par with Section 108 (A) of the Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2015, with regard to the penalties, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan said.

Mr. Rajan said sand auditing has been completed for 30 rivers and four tributaries. The National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), tasked with preparing the district survey reports (DSR) on rivers, has been requested to speed up the exercise, he said.

The Kerala Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Kerala Abkari Workers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Kerala Motor Transport Workers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022, also were passed on Monday.