House passes Kerala Epidemic Diseases Bill

It empowers govt. to implement curbs

The Kerala Epidemic Diseases Bill, which empowers the government to take charge and implement restrictions and other control measures when epidemic outbreaks happen, was passed unanimously by the Assembly here on Thursday.

The Bill, presented by Health Minister Veena George, was passed without sending it to the subject committee.

The Bill empowers the government to take necessary measures as well as impose regulations on public which it thinks may be necessary to stop an epidemic outbreak or even the threat of an outbreak in any part of the State.

The government can ask District Collectors to use their powers to prevent the violation of these regulations and take necessary action.

Under the provisions of the Bill, the government can ban any get-together, meetings, celebrations or such activities which it thinks might lead to an outbreak or spread of a disease.

It empowers the government to quarantine people who may arrive in the State and close State borders ; avoid assembly of persons in public places or religious institutions; control or regulate public transport; rearrange or impose restrictions on the working of schools, offices or commercial establishments.