House panel visits Sabarimala

The Legislative Committee for the Welfare of Senior Citizens has called upon various government agencies at Sabarimala to ensure the safety and security of each senior citizen visiting the pilgrim centre during the ongoing Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The panel chaired by C.K. Nanu, MLA, was reviewing the arrangements being made by various government agencies and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for senior citizens at a meeting held at Pampa on Wednesday.

Mr. Nanu, accompanied by committee members K.U. Arunan, N. Jayaraj, John Fernandez, and R. Ramachandran, visited Nilackal, Pampa, and Sabarimala to take stock of the situation there.

N.S.K. Umesh, Additional District Magistrate in charge of Sabarimala; Vinay Goel, Thiruvalla Sub Collector; P.T. Abraham, Adoor Revenue Divisional Officer; Sabu Mathew, Pampa Special Officer; Aravind Sukumaran, Additional Special Officer at Pampa; and heads of various departments and TDB attended the review meeting held at Sree Rama Sanketham auditorium at Pampa.

Mr. Nanu said various departments should make coordinated efforts to extend a helping hand to senior citizens visiting Sabarimala. Those senior citizens who come alone to Sabarimala should be provided every support and assistance from the TDB and the government agencies, he said.

The committee said the authorities concerned should take necessary steps to maintain sufficient water level in river Pampa for the devotees to have their holy dip prior to the holy trek to the Sannidhanam.

The rags of plastic bags accumulated in the river course too should be removed at the earliest, Mr. Nanu said. The committee directed the authorities to provide separate dressing enclosures for women devotees on the Pampa Manalpuram for changing clothes.