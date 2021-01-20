House panel moots action against George

Derogatory remarks against a nun

The Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Assembly headed by A. Pradeep Kumar has recommended action against P.C. George, MLA, for making derogatory remarks two years ago against a nun in connection with a rape case.

In its seventh report submitted to the Assembly on Wednesday, the Privilege and Ethics Committee said the allegations raised against the legislator were ‘serious’ and ‘inappropriate’.

Pointing out that the legislators had to maintain high standards in public life, the committee said Mr. George had violated the conduct of rules for legislators and his comments had affected the dignity of the Assembly and that it was recommending censure.

The complaint against Mr. George was filed by Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson, M. C Josephine on September 13, 2018, to Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan. The Feminist Lawyers’ Network of Kerala had submitted a petition against the legislator.

In turn, the Speaker referred the petitions to the Privileges and Ethics Committee. The committee had gone into the video recording of the press conference addressed by Mr. George in Kottayam on September 8, 2018.

The committee had found that Mr. George stuck to his comments against the nun and later withdrew some phrases in an interview to a satellite channel. The committee headed by Mr. Pradeep Kumar said the allegations raised against Mr. George were true.

In 2013, the committee had recommended censure of Mr. George, who was then Chief Whip, for his derogatory remarks against veteran leaders T.V. Thomas and K.R. Gouri.