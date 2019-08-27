House panel calls on people to live in tune with nature

The Assembly Committee for Environment, which held a sitting here on Monday, advised people in the State to adapt their lives to nature for survival in the context of incidents of natural disaster becoming recurrent.

House Committee Chairman Mullakkara Ratnakaran said man was not the master of nature. It was time society learnt to live according the rules of nature. Environment-friendly construction technologies should be adopted as the soil in the State was unable to support constructions using cement and steel, he said, adding that European countries were abandoning construction practices using cement and steel.

Mr. Ratnakaran lamented destruction of rivers in the State as they were now treated as waste dumping grounds. “While we are ready to approach even the Supreme Court for the protection of our land and homes, there is hardly anyone who will come forward to protect rivers and brooks in the State. While there are local bodies and departments for supervising management of roads and forests, rivers and waterbodies are yet to have clear custodians,” he said, adding that all kinds of waste were being dumped into rivers, streams and the sea because of the prevailing mindset that nobody would question such actions.

The committee informed at the sitting that a comprehensive study would be conducted on quarry-related environmental issues in the State.

As much as 30% of complaints being submitted to the committee related to quarrying, committee members said.

The study would examine which quarried materials were required in what quantity for construction activities in the State and which materials were essential for the sustainability of nature, they said, adding that the study being conducted under the aegis of the committee, would also consider the need for sustainable development.

Committee members Anil Akkara, P.T.A. Raheem, and A. Vincent were present at the sitting. Also present were the Assembly Joint Secretary K.A. Rajan; District Collector D. Sajith Babu; and District Police Chief James Joseph.

After the sitting, panel members visited various sites mentioned in the complaints submitted to the committee.