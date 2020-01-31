Kerala

House of CPI(M) worker attacked

Two unidentified people attacked the house and vehicles of a CPI(M) worker and employee of Deshabhimani newspaper in Azhikode.

According to the police, the house of Sanoop was attacked in the early hours of Friday. Sanoop and his family members were inside the house at the time of the attack. The assailants used iron rods to break the window, car glasses and motorbike parked inside the house compound, the police said. They fled on their motorbike after the crime.

The situation in Azhikode remains tense for the past few days following political clashes.

