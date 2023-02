February 05, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

P.C. Vishunath, MLA, has handed over the keys of a house constructed to mark former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s 51 years as MLA to the family of Youth Congress member Aneesh Vilayilayyathu at Charumoodu.

The 720-sq.ft house has two bedrooms, a hall, and a kitchen. The construction of ‘Snehaveedu’ was coordinated by the Youth Congress. Construction committee chairman Shaiju G. Samuel presided.