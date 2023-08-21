ADVERTISEMENT

House constructed under We Are for Alleppey handed over

August 21, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar handing over the key of the house to the beneficiary family. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A house constructed under the We Are for Alleppey initiative at Chettikulangara in Alappuzha was handed over to the beneficiary family recently. The initiative is aimed at building houses for the rehabilitation of children in the district who have lost both parents or one parent to the pandemic with the support of sponsors. District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, district child protection officer T.V. Minimol, Chettikulangara grama panchayat member K. Omanakuttan and others attended the function.

