House constructed under We Are for Alleppey handed over

August 21, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A house constructed under the We Are for Alleppey initiative at Chettikulangara in Alappuzha was handed over to the beneficiary family recently. The initiative is aimed at building houses for the rehabilitation of children in the district who have lost both parents or one parent to the pandemic with the support of sponsors. District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, district child protection officer T.V. Minimol, Chettikulangara grama panchayat member K. Omanakuttan and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.