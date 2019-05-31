House burgled in Alappuzha

Around 37 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from a house at Vallikunnam in the district on Thursday night.

The police said that the incident took place at the house of Sadanandan of Poomangalath, Uppukandam, Vallikunnam. The burglary occurred when the family was away. “The family was away at the house of Sadanandan’s brother, who died on Thursday. They left after giving the key to their neighbour. On Friday morning, a relative of Sadanandan came to the home to find the locks of the front door broken,” said an officer. The police said that they had registered a case. “We are examining CCTV visuals and mobile phone tower data,” the official added.