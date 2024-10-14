GIFT a SubscriptionGift
House adopts resolution urging Centre to withdraw Waqf Amendment Bill

Published - October 14, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Central government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The ruling front and the Opposition argued that the Bill contained provisions violating the fundamental principles enshrined in the Constitution. 

Moving the resolution, V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Welfare of Minorities, Sports, Waqf and Haj Pilgrimage, pointed out that Waqf was a subject on the concurrent list. Waqf law was central to minority rights enshrined in the Constitution. He said the Centre’s move to amend the law arbitrarily without reaching a consensus with various stakeholders ran against the grain of democratic federalism. 

The government objected to the Centre’s proposal to insert nominated members into the democratically elected Waqf boards. 

