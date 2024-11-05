GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hours-long traffic hold-ups continue to cause concern at Munnar hill station

Munnar witnesses traffic blocks that lasted three to four hours during Deepavali holidays

Updated - November 05, 2024 07:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Long queues of vehicles at Munnar town on November 3.

Long queues of vehicles at Munnar town on November 3. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Repeated traffic hold-ups are continuing to cause concerns at Munnar hill station. The hill station witnessed hours-long traffic blocks during the Deepavali holidays, in which vehicles were stuck for three to four hours on major roads to Munnar.

Old Munnar Road, Ekka Nagar, Munnar-Mattuppetty Road, Munnar-Rajamala route, and Munnar-Anachal route saw long queues of vehicles fromOctober 31 to November 3.

G. Sojan, coordinator of My Munnar Movement, an initiative to encourage tourism activities in the hill station, criticised various government departments for their failure in establishing a proper system to manage the rush in Munnar during the Deepavali holidays. “The authorities are aware that a large number of tourists will visit the hill station during the holidays. However, they failed to arrange a proper system to overcome the heavy tourist rush, resulting in traffic jams that lasted several hours. The same is seen in Munnar during other holidays and weekends,” he said.

A tourism stakeholder said tourists are reluctant to visit the hill station during holidays due to repeated traffic blocks. This might affect the popularity of Munnar as a tourism destination, said the stakeholder, adding that unauthorised parking and roadside shops are among the reasons behind the hours-long traffic blocks here.

Munnar panchayat secretary Udayakumar also points towards roadside shops as a cause for traffic blocks in the hill station. Meanwhile, demolition of roadside shops in Munnar is on hold after the protests by politicians and the Munnar panchayat committee. “An emergency meeting by the panchayat committee decided to put the eviction drive on hold. I have informed the District Collector about the issue. Further actions will be taken based on the directives of the district administration,” said Mr. Udayakumar.

Published - November 05, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.