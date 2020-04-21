Hotspot list revised

The Health Department on Tuesday revised the list of COVID-19 hotspots in the district following widespread criticism from different quarters against the list released on Sunday.

The previous list had declared panchayats of Ranni-Pazhavangady, Vadasserikkara, Aranmula, Kozhencherry and Omalloor and Adoor municipality as COVID-19 hotspots. Of these, Ranni-Pazhavangady panchayat did not have any COVID-19 patient or contacts as on Tuesday. Ranni MLA Raju Abraham too questioned the Health authorities for declaring the panchayat as a COVID-19 hotspot.

New inclusions

The department then revised the list as per the recommendations of District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja and included Chittar and Ayroor panchayats on the list and excluded Omalloor and Kozhencherry from the first list.

Meanwhile, the 28-day home quarantine of all those who came to the district from various foreign countries ended on Tuesday, according to an official medical bulletin released here. Over 4,000 persons came from abroad between March 5 and 24 and all of them were placed under observation since then.

Of them, 10 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and five of them have been cured of the disease while the remaining five are still admitted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

As of now, six COVID-19 patients are in the isolation wards at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and at the District Hospital at Kozhencherry.

1,288 in quarantine

Presently, 1,288 persons — 593 who came from other States and 543 who came from other districts — are in home quarantine.

No new COVID-19 case has been reported from the district on Tuesday.