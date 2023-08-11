Hotels come under scrutiny for failure to report foreigners’ stay

August 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Bureau of Immigration has issued a stern warning to hoteliers against failure to report the admission of foreigners in their facilities. The Central agency has intensified vigilance in the wake of three police cases being registered in this context against erring hotel owners in Thiruvananthapuram district in the past five months.

Immigration officials have flagged the disregard for rules that concern national security despite efforts being made to propagate awareness among the administrators of hotels, guest houses, homestays and such institutions that provide accommodation to foreigners.

The Kazhakuttam police registered a case against the owner of a hostel in Karyavattom after he was found to have accommodated 11 foreign students without furnishing their details to the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the local police station two weeks ago.

The owner of a hotel in Thirumala was booked by the Poojappura police for failing to inform the stay of a foreign woman on the premises from February 12 to 17. Incidentally, the Neyyar Dam police registered a case against the owner of a homestay near the Neyyar dam which had accommodated the same tourist from February 27 to March 1.

What the law says

Section 7 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, makes it mandatory for operators of hotels and other enterprises where lodging is provided to furnish details of foreigners accommodated to the FRRO of the Bureau of Immigration.

Official sources point out the information regarding foreigners will have to be submitted online using the C-Form within 24 hours of their arrival at the facility. The onus lies on the owners of such facilities to report details, including the guests’ nationality, passport number, visa period and the date of arrival.