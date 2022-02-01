Hotel owner stabbed to death in Kannur

KANNUR

01 February 2022 19:08 IST

Two taken into custody

The owner of a hotel was stabbed to death in Kannur on Monday night. The police identified the deceased as Jamsheer, the owner of Sufi Makan Restaurant in the city.

Two people have been taken into police custody in connection with the incident. The police said the incident took place around 12.40 a.m. on Monday. The hotel was closed and Jamsheer was on his way home when he was attacked. He was rushed to the district hospital but died later.

The initial conclusion of the police is that the murder was not planned.

Advertising

Advertising