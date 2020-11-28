Hotel converts room into museum

Maradona had stayed in the suite in 2012

In memory of the football legend, Diego Maradona, the hotel room at Blue Nile hotel near Payyambalam beach, where he stayed during his visit to Kannur in October 2012, would be converted into a museum.

V. Ravindran, managing director, Blue Nile, said that the hotel room number 309, where he stayed, would now be the “Maradona museum”. After he stayed in the room, it was called the “Maradona Suite” , and many football fans later stayed in this room. Maradona had visited Kannur during his visit to Kerala on October 23, 2012.

Mr. Ravindran said the things that the legend had used during his visit, including the newspaper, tea cups, the painting given to him by a fan, bed-sheet, bouquet, and others would be framed and kept in the room.

The hotel had also organised a tribute function after the news of demise of Maradona. This room will not be given to others as a mark of Kannur’s love for the legend, but people would be allowed to visit it on demand, said Mr. Ravindran.

Maradona stayed in the room for two days during his maiden visit to Kerala to inaugurate a jewellery showroom in Kannur and also celebrate his 52nd birthday along with thousands of his fans at the Jawahar Municipal Stadium.