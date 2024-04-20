Hot and humid weather to prevail in Kerala as summer rain continues to elude

April 20, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With summer rain continuing to play hide and seek in most parts of the State, especially in north Kerala, where the rain deficit is over 90%, temperatures in most parts of the State are about 2 to 3°C higher than the normal temperature.

Though people woke up to cloudy mornings in most areas of the State in the past few days, mercury continued to climb as the day progressed in the State.

The absence of cumulonimbus clouds that used to form over the State during the peak of April, causing the thunderstorms and bringing respite to the people from the scorching heat, is pushing the temperature up. The cumulative rain deficit in the State as of April 20, Saturday, is 60%, with the State receiving only 39.6 mm rainfall against the average of 98.7 mm during the period from March 1 to April 20.

Malappuram is the largest rain deficit district with a 97% shortfall in rains, followed by Kozhikode (95%), Kannur, and Kasaragod with a 94% deficit in each district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperatures in 10 districts on Sunday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39° C in Palakkad, around 38° C in Alappuzha, around 37° C in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts, and around 36° C in Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Malappuram districts (2 to 3° C above normal) until April 24.

Hot and humid weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during this period due to the high temperature and humidity, said the bulletin.