HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Hostel staff booked for forcing tribal girls to change dress in front of others in Kerala

The hostel staff directed the girls to change their dress following guidelines to the children not to use the dress of others in view of a skin disease found in some inmates.

September 26, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against the workers of a tribal pre-matric hostel at Sholayur in Attappady following a complaint against them for forcibly removing the dress of four tribal girls in front of others.

Hostel employees Atira, Kasturi, Suja and Kausalya were booked in connection with an incident that took place on Friday last.

Hostel sources said that the four girls were asked to remove their dress, as they did not comply with the hostel rules. The hostel staff had directed the girls to change their dress in view of the prevalence of certain skin diseases at the hostel.

A hostel staffer said that they had issued strict guidelines for the children not to use the dress of others in view of a skin disease found in some inmates.

However, the complaint registered by the parents of the students said that the children had worn their own dress. It said that the girls were coerced to change their dress in front of others.

The police said that they were investigating. Hostel staff said that they had not insulted any girls. The children were only asked to change their dress, they said.

BJP SC Morcha State president Shajumon Vattekkad, in a statement here on Tuesday, said that people belonging to SC and ST were finding it tough to live in Kerala. He said that the incident in which the tribal girls were forced to remove their dress in front of others was a shame on Kerala.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.