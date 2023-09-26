Hostel staff booked for forcing tribal girls to change dress in front of others in Kerala

September 26, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The police have registered a case against the workers of a tribal pre-matric hostel at Sholayur in Attappady following a complaint against them for forcibly removing the dress of four tribal girls in front of others.

Hostel employees Atira, Kasturi, Suja and Kausalya were booked in connection with an incident that took place on Friday last.

Hostel sources said that the four girls were asked to remove their dress, as they did not comply with the hostel rules. The hostel staff had directed the girls to change their dress in view of the prevalence of certain skin diseases at the hostel.

A hostel staffer said that they had issued strict guidelines for the children not to use the dress of others in view of a skin disease found in some inmates.

However, the complaint registered by the parents of the students said that the children had worn their own dress. It said that the girls were coerced to change their dress in front of others.

The police said that they were investigating. Hostel staff said that they had not insulted any girls. The children were only asked to change their dress, they said.

BJP SC Morcha State president Shajumon Vattekkad, in a statement here on Tuesday, said that people belonging to SC and ST were finding it tough to live in Kerala. He said that the incident in which the tribal girls were forced to remove their dress in front of others was a shame on Kerala.