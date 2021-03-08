Host of programmes planned on International Women’s Day

A Kite flying festival held at Veli beach on Sunday as part of Women's Day celebrations

Thiruvananthapuram

08 March 2021 01:00 IST

Week-long creative festival for women artists at Kovalam, VSSC to honour Singer K. S. Chitra, KTU to organise programmes

A host of programmes are being organised in the city in connection with International Women’s Day on Monday.

A week-long creative festival for women artists will get under way at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar, Kovalam, on Monday. Performances by leading artists from various fields from within and outside Kerala will be held as part of the celebration named World of Women. A live composition by more than 50 artists will be held at 11 a.m. A musical night by Sayanora Philip will be held at 7 p.m.

The women’s fraternity of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre will honour singer and Padma Bhushan awardee K.S. Chitra on the day. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will deliver the inaugural message.

District Collector Navjot Khosa will deliver the special address. VSSC Director S. Somanath will preside over the function.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will organise several online programmes on the day. DRDO associate director Latha Christie, VSSC programme director S. Geeta, and Superintendent of Police (Information and Communications Technology) Divya Gopinath will address a special online session at 11 a.m. Ujjaini, a virtual start-up incubation programme, and Udan, a business skills training initiative for women entrepreneurs, will be launched on the occasion.

‘Wings...If i have,’ an ongoing exhibition organised by the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum, in association with the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society, will conclude on Monday.

A kite festival was organised on the Veli beach on Sunday in connection with International Women’s Day. Organised by the Trivandrum Kite Team and Trivandrum Women Kite Team, the festival saw inflatable kites sporting pictures of 100 women from various fields who have influenced the world colour the Veli sky.

Special educator Tiffany Brar flagged off a women’s day relay cycle rally organised by the Vattiyurkavu youth brigade and the Indus Cycling Embassy on Sunday morning. Twenty-four cyclists took part in the entire 29-km ride.

Bank Employees Federation of India State women sub-committee organised an online family meet on Sunday as part of the celebrations. CITU all-India secretary A.R. Sindhu inaugurated the meet. She said women and their organisations had a significant role to play in protests against alleged anti-women and anti-worker policies in banking and other sectors.