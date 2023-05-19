‘Hospitals will be made patient-friendly’

May 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thrissur

Society has a responsibility to create a safe environment for health workers and to boost their will power, Health minister Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the renovated outpatient wing of the Chavakkad taluk hospital and e-health project on Friday.

Kerala was a State that utilised maximum funds for providing free health care for its people. Revolutionary changes were happening in the public health sector, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister inaugurated (online) various projects completed under the Ardram project in the district. These included an outpatient block renovated at ₹1.73 crore at the Kodungalloor taluk hospital, projects worth ₹94 lakh at the Chalakudy taluk hospital, the family health centre at Puthenchira at ₹37.5 lakh, and the family health centre under the Chovvannur block panchayat at ₹37.5 lakh.

Speaking after inaugurating a new building of a homoeo dispensary at Thalikulam built at ₹75 lakh, Ms. George said the State had been ensuring quality health care at a reasonable rate compared to other States in the country.

“The Ardram project has been making revolutionary changes in the State health sector. Transplantation surgeries, robotic surgery, and mobile dialysis units are making the health sector in the State stronger,” she said.

The Minister also inaugurated the Vadanappally family health centre. Built at ₹38 lakh, it has a palliative nursing room, record keeping room, registration counter, waiting room, reading room, TV, check-up area, and pharmacy.