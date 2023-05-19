ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hospitals will be made patient-friendly’

May 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thrissur

Health Minister inaugurates various health facilities in Thrissur district

The Hindu Bureau

Society has a responsibility to create a safe environment for health workers and to boost their will power, Health minister Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the renovated outpatient wing of the Chavakkad taluk hospital and e-health project on Friday.

Kerala was a State that utilised maximum funds for providing free health care for its people. Revolutionary changes were happening in the public health sector, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister inaugurated (online) various projects completed under the Ardram project in the district. These included an outpatient block renovated at ₹1.73 crore at the Kodungalloor taluk hospital, projects worth ₹94 lakh at the Chalakudy taluk hospital, the family health centre at Puthenchira at ₹37.5 lakh, and the family health centre under the Chovvannur block panchayat at ₹37.5 lakh.

Speaking after inaugurating a new building of a homoeo dispensary at Thalikulam built at ₹75 lakh, Ms. George said the State had been ensuring quality health care at a reasonable rate compared to other States in the country.

“The Ardram project has been making revolutionary changes in the State health sector. Transplantation surgeries, robotic surgery, and mobile dialysis units are making the health sector in the State stronger,” she said.

The Minister also inaugurated the Vadanappally family health centre. Built at ₹38 lakh, it has a palliative nursing room, record keeping room, registration counter, waiting room, reading room, TV, check-up area, and pharmacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US