Hospitals to be made patient-friendly

February 06, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Through the Aardram Mission, the government is attempting to make public hospitals more people-friendly, Health Minister, Veena George has said.

Inaugurating the multi-storeyed block of Varkala taluk headquarters hospital here on Tuesday, she said that development projects for the hospital worth ₹50 crore were on the anvil.

The government intends to make available Speciality and Superspeciality facilities from taluk hospitals upwards. The funds for the development projects were being raised through KIIFB

The multi-storeyed block at Varkala taluk hospital houses the emergency wing, laboratory, X Ray machine and the administrative wing in the first floor. The other two floors house the surgical and medical wards and OP clinics,

V.Joy, MLA, presided. The Director of Health Services, KJ Reena and senior Health officials were present