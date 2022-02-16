Hospitals should be declared as safe zones: IMA

Adequate protection for doctors, medical staff sought

Adequate protection for doctors, medical staff sought

Indian Medical Association has decided to take a strong stance against the continuous assaults on doctors and hospitals across the State. It demanded that hospitals be declared as safe zones and that the hospital employees and doctors be given adequate protection by the Government.

The natural deaths that may happen while an individual is under treatment, because of the seriousness of the disease or because of some complications following the medical conditions are being construed as medical negligence and doctors assaulted.

Most often, some so-called social activists and local politicians are the culprits leading the assault. The Government has been totally inept in preventing such assaults or in bringing the culprits to book, IMA said.

The police too have been totally inefficient in arresting the perpetrators of the violence. In the past two years, over 100 doctors have been assaulted by the police. In some incidents, policemen themselves are the culprits. Even when women doctors and nurses are assaulted, the police fail to take action against those responsible .

In many cases, police deliberately delay charging the case, allowing the culprits an opportunity to get anticipatory bail from the court.

Even in the latest attack on a senior neuro surgeon and an IMA leader at EMS hospital, Perinthalmanna, the police deliberately delayed the arrest of those responsible for the violence, IMA alleged.

IMA demanded that the Government find an immediate solution for the violence against doctors and hospitals